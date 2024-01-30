Advance Voting In Finland’S Presidential Elections In South Africa For A Second Round In 2024

The advance polling stations abroad will be located in Finland's diplomatic and consular missions or their offices in 89 different countries. A total of 220 advance polling stations will be open abroad.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible for organising advance voting in Finland's missions abroad and on board Finnish ships sailing outside the Finnish territory during the advance voting period.

The Ministry of Justice has the overall responsibility for conducting the elections. It has published

a list of the

advance polling stations

and their opening hours on the Electionsfinland website.



It is also possible for eligible voters to vote in the presidential elections by post from abroad. If you are eligible to vote and wish to vote by post, you must order the postal voting documents to an address abroad. You must order the documents for both the first and second rounds of the presidential elections at the same time. Information on the dates, instructions and an order form for postal voting documents are available at

vaalit

General advance polling stations in South Africa

Pretoria

Embassy of Finland

330 Victoria Street (entrance on Crown Avenue), Waterkloof, Pretoria 0181

Tel. +27 12 343 0275

Second round: