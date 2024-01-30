Ambassador Zhou Pingjian: “China Firmly Behind Global South”

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 29th January, 2024, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Zhou Pingjian's article

China Firmly Behind Global South was published on

The Star. The full text goes as follows:

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the Third South Summit, held recently in Uganda, were a testament to the enduring strength of multilateralism and cooperation among developing nations.

These summits convened a diverse array of high-level dignitaries, including heads of state and government, reaffirming the NAM's vital role in shaping the future of the Global South.

Among the leaders present was Liu Guozhong, President Xi Jinping's Special Representative who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council of China. His presence underscored China's steadfast commitment to standing alongside and supporting developing countries through both prosperous and challenging times.

In his address at the summit, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong highlighted the importance that China places on its collaboration with other developing nations. Guided by the overarching vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China is resolute in implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative, and promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, while upholding the common values that unite all of humanity.

China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and seeks to promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, ultimately leading the world towards a future characterised by peace, security, prosperity and progress.

As the world's largest developing country, a dedicated partner of NAM, and a member of the Global South, China remains committed to the collective advancement of all developing nations. Vice Premier Liu reiterated China's steadfast support for fellow developing countries, especially medium-sized and smaller nations, and its unwavering dedication to the common development of the Global South.

China's commitment to the Global South is palpable through its extensive support for infrastructure development in African countries, including Kenya. This support is underpinned by the principles of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, aligning seamlessly with the core values of NAM and the broader South-South cooperation framework.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Group of 77 (G77), an important coalition of developing nations. Over the past six decades, Global South countries within the G77 have charted a path marked by equality, mutual trust, mutual benefit, solidarity and mutual assistance. Independence continues to define the political landscape of these nations, while the tradition of seeking strength through solidarity remains a source of pride.

It was clear from the summit that development and revitalisation stand as their historical mission, and fairness and justice are the shared aspirations that unite them. In today's rapidly evolving world, characterised by unprecedented transformations, Global South countries are confronted with a complex international environment.

It is imperative that they continue their efforts to explore the path to modernisation, promote higher-level South-South cooperation, actively engage in the reform of the global governance system, and deepen the global partnership for development that is united, equal, balanced and beneficial to all.

As China's Ambassador to Kenya, I am honoured to witness China's unwavering commitment to supporting the development of Kenya, Africa, and the entire Global South. The 19th NAM Summit sends a powerful message of solidarity and cooperation among nations striving for common prosperity. China stands firmly with them on this shared journey towards a brighter future.

In the spirit of unity and collaboration, let us continue working together to build a brighter future for all, characterised by equality, fairness and justice where the common values of humanity are upheld and the dreams of shared development are realised.

