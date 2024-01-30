Advanced Magnetic Materials Market Worth $38.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for advanced magnetic materials. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy and economic development in the region. The magnetic materials market in Asia-Pacific accounts for greater share owing to the introduction of new products in the magnetic materials industry. North America is the second-largest market for magnetic materials. North America is witnessing stiff competition for magnetic minerals, especially the rare earth minerals; to address the need, the U.S. imports rare earth minerals from Asian countries, such as China and Japan. The rapid industrialization in the region coupled with the increased demand for technological advancements and economic recovery is driving this market. China is one of the largest markets for magnetic materials due to huge production of minerals with processing capabilities. China owns the highest reserves of rare earth minerals across the world. The demand for magnetic materials is expected to surge from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, and Indonesia on account of significant production and utilization of magnetic materials in the nations. This has given an opportunity to the multinational companies, such as Hitachi Metals Ltd (Japan), Daido Steel Co., Ltd (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (Japan), and TDK Corporation (Japan) to sell magnetic materials.

Some of the key players in the global advanced magnetic materials market are such as Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Daido Steel Ltd. (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Arnold magnetic Technologies (US), Anhui Sinomag Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Neo (Canada), Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. (China), Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

