Gogoro Unveils New Flagship Smartscooter, Pulse

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR ), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today unveiled its new flagship Smartscooter, Pulse. The Pulse is a testament to Gogoro's ongoing commitment to performance, innovation and design and sets a new standard for what customers should expect from an advanced high-performance Smartscooter.

"Gogoro has been widely recognized for its contribution to the transformation of the urban two-wheel industry with its integration of cutting-edge innovation, performance and design that created a smart new electric user experience," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "The Pulse introduces a new and exhilarating Gogoro riding experience that utilizes our latest innovations in electric performance and aerodynamic efficiency with advanced lighting and an immersive interactive user experience."

"As the global demand for sustainable living and electric transportation equipment continues to grow, Qualcomm Technologies provides smart solutions for two-wheelers and new vehicle classes to promote the transformation of urban transportation. "We are excited to see functions of our Snapdragon Digital Chassis QWM2290 SoC utilized in Gogoro's latest flagship Smartscooter," said Laxmi Rayapudi, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to working with Gogoro to further explore the application of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis QWM2290 SoC for safe and rich digital services, and to establish additional innovation pillars for the micro mobility industry."

Inspired by visions of the future,

Gogoro set out to redesign a new advanced high performance Smartscooter resulting in the Pulse. The Pulse utilizes an advanced aerodynamic design, a new 9kw Gogoro-designed powertrain, revolutionary adaptive active-matrix lightning and a panoramic high-definition touch display.

AEROFORCETM DESIGN

Pulse takes advantage of a new AEROFORCE design language that utilizes advanced aerodynamics to reduce non-essential drag and leverage airflow to cool the electric motor. The result is the most aero efficient Smartscooter Gogoro has ever designed.

HYPER DRIVE POWER

The Pulse is powered by Gogoro's new Hyper Drive powertrain that is designed to increase performance while reducing energy consumption. At the heart of Hyper Drive is Gogoro's new high performance H1 motor, a completely redesigned electric power plant and Hypercore, a powerful smart system that delivers state of the art traction control along with 378nm of torque at the rear wheel. Gogoro's Hyper Drive also integrates a new hybrid water and air dual-cooling system. The Hyper Drive enables Pulse to achieve new levels of performance including:



0-50km/h - 3.05 sec

9.0 kW - Max Power Output

11,000 RPM - Max RPM 378

nm of Torque - At Rear Wheel

ACTIVE-MATRIX LIGHTING

The Pulse utilizes Gogoro's new advanced active-matrix lighting system with 13 independent LED units to create a new level of safety, awareness and convenience. Parallel arrays of LED units form the first ever matrix-sequenced headlight in the urban two-wheel industry. Each of the 13 individual LED units actively switch on to adapt to the rider's speed, turns, and even weather conditions. As the Pulse's speed increases the active-matrix lights dynamically extend light further to provide more visibility and time for the rider to react appropriately. Additionally, with active-corner lighting, the Pulse provides wider bands of light aimed in the direction of each turn.

SMART COCKPIT

The Pulse is equipped with Gogoro's new Smart Cockpit dashboard that includes an incredible 10 panoramic HD touch display that integrates with Gogoro's iQ Touch HD user interface providing an immersive and easy-to-use interactive experience that puts the rider in control. iQ Touch HD offers a variety of new features and services including different ride modes, turn-by-turn navigation with real-time traffic information and Gogoro GoStation locations. With iQ Touch HD, riders can select one of six ride modes that provide optimal riding for Range, Dirt, City, Touring, Track or Custom. The ride mode can be selected using the dedicated ride mode dial on the handlebars.

The Gogoro-developed Smart Cockpit with iQ Touch HD is the first two-wheel vehicle in the world to be powered by Qualcomm

Technologies' QWM2290 SoC.

SCOOTER KEY IN APPLE WALLET & APPLE FIND MY INTEGRATION

Pulse also includes Gogoro's scooter key in Apple Wallet app and Apple Find My feature integration. With the scooter key in Apple Wallet app, Pulse can seamlessly and securely lock, unlock and start with a simple tap of an iPhone device or Apple Watch device. With Apple Find My feature integration, Pulse riders can locate their Smartscooter via the Apple Find My app.

AVAILABILITY

The Pulse is expected to begin shipping in Taiwan in late Q2 2024.

