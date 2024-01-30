               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Repurchases Of Shares By Concentric AB During Week 4, 2024


1/30/2024 2:15:59 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDDITCH, England, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 22 January 2024 and 26 January 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 22,459 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

22 January 2024

4,742

167.4847

794,212.45

23 January 2024

3,676

165.6635

608,979.03

24 January 2024

4,800

163.5056

784,826.88

25 January 2024

4,800

163.7600

786,048.00

26 January 2024

4,441

161.9825

719,373.16

Total accumulated over week 4/2024

22,459

164.4525

3,693,439.52

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

83,080

170.9893

14,205,791.11

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 997,531 shares as of 26 January 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,300,069.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 30th January 2024.

The following files are available for download:

Release

Concentric Transactions 20240122 to 20240126

SOURCE Concentric AB

MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107784338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search