Fire Extinguished In Sumy Region After Shelling Of Znob-Novhorodske Territorial Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a fire that arose due to enemy shelling of the Znob-Novhorodske territorial community.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"On January 29, in the afternoon, rescuers received information that as a result of enemy strikes on the Znob-Novgorodske territorial community, fires broke out in the residential sector where civilians live. Rescuers extinguished the fire in a residential building, an outbuilding, and a car," Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.
According to their information, the fires occurred on two different streets at once. Rescuers managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.
It is noted that the SES found the bodies of two of the victims at the scene of the fire during the dismantling of the structures. Another person died on the way to the hospital.
As reported, two men and one woman died in the Znob-Novgorodske community of the Sumy region on January 29 as a result of Russian shelling.
