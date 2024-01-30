Blinken: Ukraine Becomes NATO Member, Door Open For Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Antony Blinken confirmed the position of official Washington that NATO's doors remain open for Ukraine, and it will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
The U.S. Secretary of State said this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, D.C., an Ukrinform correspondent reported.
The head of U.S. diplomacy emphasized that the process that has been observed in record time - first with Finland and now with Sweden - demonstrates that NATO's doors are open and remain open, including for Ukraine, which will become a NATO member.
He noted that Putin's aggression against Ukraine prompts European countries to join the Alliance to protect their citizens and their sovereignty.
As reported, in December last year, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine would become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but first it needed to win the war.
