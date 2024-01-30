Azerbaijan's Military Units Hold Formation Review For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In preparation for the new academic year, military units of
Azerbaijan have held formation reviews, checked material and
training facilities of units, training combat equipment, weapons,
and combat equipment of personnel by the staff category, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
Speakers at the ceremonies held in military formations and units
to mark the start of the new academic year wished success to the
personnel in the new academic year and said that the effective
application of rules should be focused on training.
It was also noted that in the last academic year in general, the
planned activities were fully implemented, and in the new academic
year, the main attention should be paid to further improvement of
the knowledge and skills of servicemen, the correct operation of
modern weapons and equipment, as well as other combat means
available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani army.
"Then a solemn passage in front of the tribune was held," the
department said.
