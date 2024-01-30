Azerbaijan's Military Units Hold Formation Review For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In preparation for the new academic year, military units of Azerbaijan have held formation reviews, checked material and training facilities of units, training combat equipment, weapons, and combat equipment of personnel by the staff category, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Speakers at the ceremonies held in military formations and units to mark the start of the new academic year wished success to the personnel in the new academic year and said that the effective application of rules should be focused on training.

It was also noted that in the last academic year in general, the planned activities were fully implemented, and in the new academic year, the main attention should be paid to further improvement of the knowledge and skills of servicemen, the correct operation of modern weapons and equipment, as well as other combat means available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani army.

"Then a solemn passage in front of the tribune was held," the department said.

