Tyeshia Sturgis Presents 'The Devil's Daughter': A Supernatural Masterpiece With Sir Marco Robinson And Undisputed Films

"The Devil's Daughter," a spine-chilling psychological horror and supernatural thriller, is generating buzz as it navigates development under the seasoned guidance of Sir Marco Robinson and the esteemed production house Undisputed Films. Drawing inspiration from T.L. Sturgis's acclaimed novella, this upcoming film promises a nightmarish cinematic experience currently in the crucial stages of production.

Under the experienced eye of Sir Marco Robinson, co-creator of "Legacy of Lies" and a prominent figure in the filmmaking industry, "The Devil's Daughter" takes shape. Undisputed Films, known for securing the theatrical release of "Legacy of Lies" amid the pandemic, brings its expertise to craft a narrative that pushes the boundaries of fear.

Based on the award-winning novella, penned by bestselling author T.L. Sturgis, the film stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of a stellar team. With three 5-star seals from Readers' Favorite Book Reviews and Contest, the novella serves as the bedrock for a screenplay that will captivate audiences.

Currently in development, "The Devil's Daughter" pledges a unique storytelling experience, backed by a powerful cast and the atmospheric backdrop of Kentucky's iconic Waverly Hills. As Undisputed Films and Marco Robinson meticulously shape this terrifying vision, the film invites audiences to follow its development journey, promising a cinematic experience that challenges conventions and delves into the darkest corners of the supernatural.

Follow the film movie page on Instagram @thedevilsdaughterfilm