Israeli Ground Attacks Inflict Extensive Destruction On Gaza Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Wesam Abu-Zaid

GAZA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Besides killing more than 26,000 Palestinian civilians and injuring nearly 65,000 others, the Israeli occupation ground attacks inflected largescale damage on civilian infrastructure at Al-Maghazi refugee camp, and other camps across the five governorates of Gaza Strip

Every day, the residents of the camp, come to realize another horrible aspect of the destruction of their homes, schools and hospitals, with the exact extent of the tragedy still being unknown.

The Israeli occupation ground forces broke into the camp, located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate, central Gaza Strip, after days of heavy artillery bombardment in mid-October and pulled back to the eastern outskirts.

With the situation remaining fraught with peril, hundreds of displaced residents occasionally return to their almost-completely-demolished homes at the camp to recover bodies of martyrs or some belongings from under debris, and then to go back to temporary shelters.

The brutal bombardment on the camp forced dozens of thousands to flee to Rafah and Khan Yunis governorates, in southern Gaza Strip, which were also stormed later on by the Israeli occupation forces.

Soon after the October 7 attacks, the Israeli occupation air, ground and naval forces launched thousands of indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets, including schools operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) across the Strip, mainly without earlier warnings, witnesses told KUNA.

Large numbers of residents who went missing after the attacks, are believed to be martyrs under wreckage in the densely populated Al-Maghazi camp and other parts of the Strip, they affirmed.

The camp is one of the smallest, in terms of area and population, among dozens of other camps built in occupied Palestinian territories in 1949.

With a total area of 0.6 sq. km., the camp houses nearly 33,255 people who were homeless due to the 1948 Middle East war, known as Nakba (catastrophe), according to UNRWA estimates.

The residents of the camp suffer from chronic problems such as poverty and unemployment coupled with the recent atrocities, which rendered nearly two million Palestinians internally displaced across the Strip.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation forces have destroyed the homes of more than 2,200 Palestinian families, which lays the legal groundwork for convicting Israel of genocide and war crimes, according to a report by the International Commission to Support Palestinian Rights.

The ICSPR urged scaling up the diplomatic, legal and popular efforts for halting the Israeli brutalities against the Palestinian people; bringing the Israeli leaders and other accomplices to justice; imposing sanctions on, and boycotting the products of, the occupation entity, and preventing the practice of double standards in dealing with the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. (end)

wab













MENAFN30012024000071011013ID1107784290