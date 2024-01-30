Kuwait FM Lauds 125 Years Of Exceptional Kuwaiti-British Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed on Tuesday that Kuwait was proud of its strong historical and exceptional relations with United Kingdom, affirming that his country would seek all venues to bolster ties.

This came during Minister Al-Yahya's reception of the British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden who is visiting Kuwait to launch the year of the Kuwaiti-British Partnership 2024.

Minister Al-Yahya stated that this visit came within the framework of the commemoration of the 125th anniversary since the signing of the Anglo-Kuwaiti agreement in 1899.

Believing in the importance of reviving and celebrating this historical event, both governments signed an agreement to declare 2024 the Year of Kuwaiti-British Partnership during the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then Crown Prince, to the United Kingdom last August.

The exceptional relations between the two nations has flourished over more than a century and branched out to include all fields, it was established through the historical and honorable positions of the two countries and through mutual solidarity and continues cooperation.

The minister recalled with gratitude the positions of British solidarity with Kuwait to ensure the independence and sovereignty of Kuwait, like the British position on the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Minister Al-Yahya pointed out that the Kuwait Investment Office's 71-year presence in London contributed to the economic support for both countries and became one of the most important and largest sovereign funds worldwide.

He added that the number of Kuwaiti students on scholarships to study in the United Kingdom reached record levels, about 9,500 students, as the United Kingdom is one of the first major destinations for Kuwaiti students.

At the end of his statement, Minister Al-Yahya said that the two nations are committed to continuing broaden and strengthen the bilateral relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom for more developments at all levels.

