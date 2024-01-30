Kuwait Amir Holds Flag-Hoisting Ceremony At Bayan Palace Wed.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will be holding a flag-hoisting ceremony at Bayan Palace under his patronage with important officials in attendance. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 am (local time) on Wednesday. (end) tm

