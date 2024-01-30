Journalists: Kuwait Amir State Visit To Saudi Epitomizes Close Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmeri

RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's inaugural visit since taking office will be to Saudi Arabia, a choice selection that a number of Saudi journalists hailed as a testament to the breadth of bilateral relations.

It is only apropos that His Highness Kuwait's Amir has chosen Riyadh as his first destination for a foreign trip since taking office, Saud-based Akath newspaper's chief editor Jamil Al-Thayabi told KUNA, underlining such relations as based on a "mutual consensus" on issues ranging from political to social matters.

Riyadh and Kuwait are bound by "historic and brotherly" relations thanks in part to their "intertwined" fates, he added, citing such proximity as instrumental in ushering in development and prosperity in the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

Echoing his sentiments, Muafek Al-Nuwaisir, the chief editor of Saudi Makkah newspaper, agreed that His Highness the Amir's visit to the kingdom on Tuesday encapsulates the amity between the two countries, saying he was sanguine that the visit would set in motion more progress in relations.

The chief editor of Arab Middle East International Zaid bin Kama and Saudi political analyst Munif Al-Harbi both agreed that the visit by the Kuwaiti Amir would pay dividends in terms of pushing forward a number of bilateral agreements, all of which would prove beneficial to the wider region. (end)

