Secretary Blinken: No War With Iran In Response To Base Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that his country does not want conflict with Iran, affirming the US will continue to defend their bases in the Middle East.

"The attacks that have taken place since October on our forces, on our personnel in both Iraq and Syria, have been conducted by groups that are aligned with Iran, and indeed are supported by Iran, funded by Iran, equipped by Iran," Blinken said in a joint press conference with Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

"We do not seek war with Iran. But we have and we will continue to defend our personnel and to take every action necessary to do that, including responding very vigorously to the attack that just took place." he added, referring to the attack that just took place in Jordan which led to the death of three US troops and 40 injured.

Blinken avoided giving details of the American retaliation to the attack, stressing, "I'm not going to get ahead of where the president is. I'm certainly not going to telegraph the response. But as I mentioned, that response could well be multi-leveled. It could come in stages, and it could be sustained over time."

Blinken explained that there is no connection between the US forces based in Iraq and Syria with Gaza and the conflict that has taken place since October seventh.

President Biden vowed to hold the perpetrators of the attack on Jordan accountable in the time and way Washington chooses. The White House announced that the president is reviewing ways to respond, without giving any details.

Some 160 attacks were launched on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militants, the US claimed, since October 17, 2023.

These attacks began two weeks after the Israeli occupation started the ongoing war on Gaza. (end)

