Italy’s privacy watchdog says ChatGPT violates data protection regulations

(MENAFN) On Monday, Italy's privacy watchdog Garante announced that it has issued a notification to OpenAI regarding the alleged violation of rules concerning the protection of personal data by its artificial intelligence chatbot application, ChatGPT.



In 2023, Garante initiated an investigation after temporarily prohibiting the use of ChatGPT in Italy due to suspicions of breaching European Union data protection regulations.



As part of its ongoing probe, Garante is scrutinizing the compliance of ChatGPT with privacy standards and regulations to ensure the safeguarding of individuals' personal information.



“The authority has concluded that the acquired elements can configure one or more breaches of the EU regulation [on data protection],” Garante stated in a release.



OpenAI was not immediately available for comment when reached out to. According to the privacy watchdog, the company has a 30-day window to present its defense arguments.



Furthermore, the investigation will take into account the efforts of a European task force, which includes national privacy watchdogs, in examining the matter.



In accordance with EU regulations, companies found to be in violation of data protection laws can be subjected to fines of up to 4 percent of their global turnover.

