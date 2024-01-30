Amazon reaches mutual decision with iRobot to cancel acquisition deal

(MENAFN) On Monday, Amazon, the US-based e-commerce company, revealed that it has reached a mutual decision with consumer robot manufacturer iRobot to cancel their previously announced acquisition deal.



The agreement, initially inked in August 2022, was intended to enable Amazon to purchase iRobot in exchange for cash. The goal was to aid iRobot in enhancing its innovation efforts and facilitating reductions in the prices of its products.



In a joint statement, David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Amazon, expressed the following declaration: "This outcome will deny consumers faster innovation and more competitive prices, which we’re confident would have made their lives easier and more enjoyable."



Colin Angle, the creator of iRobot, remarked: "The termination of the agreement with Amazon is disappointing, but iRobot now turns toward the future with a focus and commitment to continue building thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better, and that our customers around the world love."



iRobot's product lineup encompasses the widely recognized home vacuum robot, the Roomba, along with various other cleaning devices.



On Monday, Amazon's stock price experienced a 1.34 percent increase, concluding the trading day at USD161.26 per share on the Nasdaq.



Furthermore, in a separate statement issued on Monday, iRobot disclosed its intention to reduce its workforce by approximately 31 percent, amounting to around 350 employees.

