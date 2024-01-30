Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market: A Steady Growth Trajectory, Projecting A Valuation Of US$ 1,902 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Report 2024 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, focusing on major regions such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The report offers insights into end users and types, as well as data visualization through SWOT and PESTLE analysis, industry statistics, and emerging business landscapes.
Global Market Analysis
Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market was valued at US$ 1,053 million in 2023 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 1,902 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period 2024–2032.
The report emphasizes the market size, segment size, competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends in the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market. Additionally, it provides a detailed cost analysis and supply chain information.
Market Segmentation
The global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market is expected to witness substantial growth between 2024 and 2032, with a positive outlook for 2022 and beyond. Key players in the industry are adopting effective strategies, which are anticipated to further expand the market and create numerous opportunities for advancement.
By Modality
CT Imaging
MRI System
Nuclear Imaging System
Optical Imaging System
Ultrasound Imaging
Photoacoustic Imaging
Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI)
By Application
Monitoring treatment response
Bio-distribution, determining drug/target engagement
Cancer cell detection
Biomarkers
Epigenetics
Other
By End Use
Biotech Companies
Pharmaceutical companies
Research institutes
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Market Key Players
The report highlights the key players in the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, offering valuable insights through detailed company profiles. These profiles encompass descriptions, business overviews, revenue insights, gross margins, product offerings, recent developments, historical data, and more.
Bruker Corporation
Siemens A.G
Agilent Technologies
Fujifilm Corporation
Hologic, Inc.
Mediso Ltd.
TriFoil Imaging
PerkinElmer
MILabs B.V.
MR Solutions
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Others major players
In summary, the Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Report 2024 offers a comprehensive analysis of the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market, including market size, segmentation, key players, and growth strategies. It provides valuable insights for businesses to make informed decisions, gain a competitive advantage, and maximize profits.
