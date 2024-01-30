15 PFI Activists Sentenced To Death For Murder Of BJP’S OBC Morcha Leader In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 30 (IANS) A Kerala court which had earlier found 15 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) guilty in the 2021 murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan, sentenced all of them to death on Tuesday.

There are 31 accused in the murder case of the state secretary of the BJP's OBC Morcha, and this verdict was pronounced for 15 accused.

On January 20, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge, VG Sreedevi, found all the 15 accused guilty of the murder and on Tuesday the court sentenced all of them to death for the heinous crime.

Renjith, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha Bar Association, was the BJP's candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 19, 2021, when PFI members barged into his residence in Alappuzha and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife and mother.

The family of the deceased expressed happiness with the verdict and Renjith's widow said though the loss for them was huge, they were deeply indebted to the court for handing the maximum punishment to the accused, which they have understood is rare.

“It's been 770 days since this crime took place and after hearing the verdict, we feel our wait was worth it. Special thanks to the prosecution and the police who stood with us,” said Renjith's wife.

