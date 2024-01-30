Air Traveller Arrested For Bomb Joke In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) An air traveller, who joked that he is carrying a bomb in his bag when the staff was conducting security check in the aircraft, has been arrested in Bengaluru.

The arrested person is identified as 48-year-old Saju K Kumaran, a private company employee.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Kumaran was to leave from Bengaluru to Kochi in Kerala on an Air India flight.

The accused on board the aircraft reportedly did not allow the staff to check his bag, saying that he was carrying a bomb in it, after which he was deboarded. Sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a thorough check and took Kumaran to the Bengaluru Airport police station.

Kumaran was traveling to Kerala to visit his sister's house as her new-born child had died during delivery, sources said, adding that he was upset with the additional security checks inside the flight after seating.

The accused said that he had asked the satff: "Do you think, I am carrying a bomb or knife."

A case under Section 505 (for issuing statements conducive to public mischief) of IPC has been filed against him.

The police are verifying his claims and investigating the case.

--IANS

mka/svn