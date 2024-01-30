EU`s Borrell: EU struggles to bring about desired outcome in current Ukrainian conflict

(MENAFN) In a candid assessment, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed the European Union's struggle to bring about the desired outcomes in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict despite imposing substantial sanctions on Russia. Speaking at the Global Gateway Investors Forum for the European Union-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels, Borrell admitted that the sanctions, aimed at weakening Moscow and supporting Kiev, have not yielded the anticipated results.



Borrell emphasized the critical importance of joint efforts to defend the core principles of the United Nations, highlighting the need for increased cooperation from Central Asian states to isolate Russia further. The Ukrainian conflict, he noted, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in defending these principles collectively.



While acknowledging that the European Union's sanctions have significantly weakened Russia's war machine, Borrell expressed concern about the persistent nature of the conflict, with an intensification in fighting and a lack of clarity on a resolution. He candidly stated, "And if I can say it, the intensity of the fighting increases, and we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel."



Borrell pointed out that effective sanctions require full cooperation from international partners, stressing the European Union's commitment to closely monitoring trade activities between Central Asian countries and Russia. He acknowledged the need to analyze mechanisms that may circumvent sanctions, indicating the European Union's determination to address any loopholes.



The European Union's top diplomat also referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that Western sanctions have not crippled the Russian economy but, in fact, led to its expansion. Putin argued that these sanctions prompted Russia to shift its focus from energy exports to manufacturing, resulting in positive economic growth.



As the European Union grapples with the complexities of the Ukrainian conflict, Borrell's statements underscore the challenges of relying solely on sanctions and the importance of fostering broader international cooperation to address the ongoing crisis. The call for collaboration with Central Asian states reflects the European Union's evolving strategy to navigate the complexities of the geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.





MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107784268