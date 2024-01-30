Turkey arrests over 47 suspects in connection with church attack in Istanbul

(MENAFN) According to Turkish state news agency reports citing the country’s interior minister Ali Yerlikaya, at least 47 suspects have been apprehended in connection with a church attack that occurred on Sunday in Istanbul.



The incident, which transpired during the Santa Maria Church’s Sunday service, resulted in the death of one individual, as disclosed by Yerlikaya. The attack, perpetrated by two masked gunmen, unfolded in the Büyükdere neighborhood around 11:40 am local time (3:40 am ET), as outlined by Yerlikaya in a statement posted on X.



Fortunately, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul confirmed that no other individuals were injured in the assault. However, ISIS, through a statement from an ISIS-affiliated news agency, has claimed responsibility for the shooting, citing a security source from the terror group.



Among the apprehended suspects, two individuals are believed to have affiliations with ISIS, according to reports from the Turkish news agency. The Turkish interior minister specified that one suspect hails from Tajikistan while the other originates from Russia.



In response to the attack, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the mobilization of Turkish security forces "with all their resources" to address the situation, as conveyed in a video shared on social media. Additionally, Leader Erdogan was seen engaging in a phone conversation with a priest from the targeted church while aboard an aircraft.



The incident is under investigation by Turkey’s Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors, as confirmed by Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.



“The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner,” Tunc stated.

