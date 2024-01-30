Unidentified gunmen murder 9 Pakistani workers in Iranian border area after military strikes

(MENAFN) Unidentified gunmen have reportedly killed nine Pakistani workers in the restive southeastern border region of Iran, as confirmed by Pakistani officials.



The incident occurred in the city of Saravan, just over a week after both Iran and Pakistan conducted military strikes on each other’s territory.



However, no group or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an Iranian semi-official news agency. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran also acknowledged the incident in a post on social media.



“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan,” stated Muhammad Mudassir Tipi. “Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families.”



“We called upon [Iran] to extend full cooperation in the matter,” he further mentioned.



The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the attack, denouncing it as "a horrifying and despicable incident."



“We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated in a declaration.



“Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism.”



Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “strongly condemned” the shooting attack, with representative Nasser Kanani expressing the ministry's condemnation in a Telegram post on Saturday.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784265