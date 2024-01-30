NATO plans on establishing Schengen army

(MENAFN) IIn a groundbreaking move, NATO is reportedly in the early stages of implementing a comprehensive network of "military corridors" throughout Europe. This strategic initiative aims to circumvent the intricate regulations currently impeding the seamless exchange of equipment and personnel among NATO member nations, according to a recent report by The Times.



Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, NATO's European logistics chief, had urged countries in the region back in November to establish designated zones facilitating the rapid movement of troops and ammunition, particularly in anticipation of a potential major conflict with Russia. The concept of creating these military corridors has been under consideration by military leaders for years, and talks to actualize this vision are reportedly underway, with potential announcements expected before NATO's next summit in July.



The Times highlighted the challenges posed by the "byzantine tangle of regulations" within the European Union, citing the significant impediment it presents to NATO planners. The complex paperwork associated with cross-border exercises has been described as a "headache," potentially costing critical time during military crises.



According to Sollfrank, urgent action is required by NATO members to address and mitigate these regulatory challenges. He emphasized the need to "reduce or adapt the red tape" without delay, urging all member nations to take immediate steps. In an interview with The Times, Sollfrank emphasized the time sensitivity of the matter, stating, "Everyone can start. Just do it. And don't wait. Because in the end, we have no time to waste."



Sollfrank provided an illustrative example of the restrictive regulations, pointing out the prohibition on paratroopers using parachutes from other member states, even when there is no apparent justification for such restrictions. The overarching goal of the proposed "military Schengen" plan is to create a more streamlined and efficient system for the movement of military assets across European borders, ultimately enhancing NATO's readiness and responsiveness in times of crisis.







MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107784264