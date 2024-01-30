Iran’s exports of sponge iron increases by 93 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the export of sponge iron from Iran surged by 93 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The ISPA reported that 1.214 million tons of sponge iron were exported during this nine-month period, a significant increase from the 630,000 tons exported in the same period last year.



Furthermore, the production of sponge iron in Iran witnessed a 6.5 percent increase during the first nine months of the current year compared to the previous year, as reported by the ISPA. The association indicated that 28.088 million tons of sponge iron were produced during this nine-month period, up from 26.37 million tons produced in the corresponding period last year.



Earlier reports from the ISPA had highlighted a remarkable 249.4 percent growth in Iran's export of sponge iron during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22, 2022) compared to the same period of the previous year. The country exported 580,000 tons of sponge iron during the initial four months of the present year, a substantial increase from about 166,000 tons exported during the corresponding period in the previous year.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784261