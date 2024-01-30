Houthis admit missile assault on American war-vessels

(MENAFN) In a recent development that has heightened tensions in the already volatile region, Houthi militants have claimed responsibility for firing a missile at a United States warship in the Gulf of Aden. The spokesperson for the Yemen-based group, Yahya Saree, asserted that the attack on the USS Lewis B. Puller expeditionary mobile base vessel was a direct response to what they perceive as American "aggression" in the area. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday evening, has raised concerns about the security of naval operations in the region.



Saree, in a post on Telegram following the alleged attack, did not provide details about whether the missile had successfully hit the United States warship. However, he emphasized that the targeted vessel was involved in providing logistical support to US forces engaged in what the Houthis describe as "aggression" against Yemen. According to Saree, this attack is part of Houthi measures to protect their country.



The spokesperson further announced that the militant group intends to continue targeting commercial ships in the region until Israel ceases its attacks on Gaza, and the blockade of the Palestinian enclave is lifted. This geopolitical dimension adds a layer of complexity to the situation, linking the Houthi actions to broader regional conflicts.



As of now, the United States military has not officially commented on the alleged attack. An unnamed American defense official informed the Associated Press that there have been no reports of the USS Lewis B. Puller being targeted. The lack of official confirmation introduces an element of uncertainty, and questions remain about the accuracy of the Houthi claims.



The alleged missile attack is part of a series of incidents that began in mid-October, wherein the Houthis have launched multiple drones and missiles targeting vessels bound for Israel off the coast of Yemen. These actions have disrupted shipping along key routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, prompting a response from the United States and the United Kingdom. Both nations launched airstrikes against the Houthi group in an attempt to diminish their ability to strike ships. However, despite these efforts, the Houthi attacks persist, underscoring the challenges faced by the international community in maintaining maritime security in the strategically significant region.





