Zimbabwe initiates oral cholera vaccination campaign

(MENAFN) Zimbabwe initiated an oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign on Monday, aiming to reach 2.3 million citizens residing in high-risk areas amid a severe cholera outbreak. The campaign's launch coincides with the country's struggle against a cholera epidemic that has affected 21,000 individuals nationwide and resulted in the loss of over 400 lives across 60 out of 63 districts since February 12 of the previous year.



To commence the vaccination initiative, Zimbabwe, situated in southern Africa, has received nearly 900,000 doses from the International Coordination Group (ICG) out of the required 2.3 million doses. Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora has emphasized that the vaccines obtained for the campaign are identical to those administered during the cholera outbreaks of 2018 and 2020.



“The country is receiving the doses in batches due to a global shortage and as such we will prioritize the most sensitive areas and all citizens from the ages of one onwards will be eligible,” the minister stated in the OCV inauguration at a health center in Kuwadzana township in Harare on Monday.



The ongoing campaign receives crucial support from partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). These organizations play integral roles in facilitating and coordinating efforts to combat the cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe.



“To the communities receiving the vaccines, I urge you to embrace this opportunity. Get vaccinated, learn about hygiene practices, and work together to keep your communities safe. Remember, prevention is always better than cure.



“Oral cholera vaccines offer a safe, effective, and long-lasting shield against this deadly disease. They provide critical immunity, protecting individuals and communities from the devastating consequences of cholera outbreaks,” stated WHO spokesperson Dr. Jean-Marie Dangou.

