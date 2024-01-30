Racial profiling allegations target Japanese government, authorities in lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a case filed on Monday, allegations of racial profiling have been leveled against the Japanese government, police, and two provincial administrations. According to reports from a news outlet, three foreign-born residents of Japan have initiated legal proceedings by naming the Japanese state, alongside the Tokyo Metropolitan and Aichi provincial governments, as defendants in a lawsuit lodged in a Tokyo district court.



The plaintiffs, who are foreign nationals residing in Japan, have accused the authorities of engaging in racial profiling practices. They contend that the frequent police questioning they have experienced is solely based on their ethnicity. As part of their legal action, they are seeking redress for what they perceive as unjust treatment.



The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs, with each individual requesting 3.3 million yen (approximately USD22,000) in damages. The allegations suggest that the defendants' actions have infringed upon the plaintiffs' rights and dignity, leading to emotional distress and a sense of discrimination.



One of the plaintiffs, Zain Syed, originally from Pakistan, narrated his experiences of facing police questioning on numerous occasions since relocating to Nagoya, the capital of Aichi province, in 2016. Syed, who obtained Japanese citizenship at the age of 13, highlights his encounters as evidence of the alleged racial profiling practices employed by law enforcement authorities in Japan.



Their lawsuit requests clarification from the governments regarding whether it was "illegal for police officers to stop and question a person because of their race or nationality."

