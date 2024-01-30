(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global construction estimation software market size is estimated to grow by USD 658.18 million from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Architects and builders, Construction managers, Contractors, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027

It is anticipated to witness substantial growth driven by architects and builders , fueled by the demand for effective construction management solutions. With the increasing need for precise project cost estimation and efficient management, architects and builders are key end users. The proliferation of cloud-based solutions facilitates real-time collaboration, further boosting demand. Intense competition and major players' presence are expected to propel market expansion in this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industry is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industry.

North America

will contribute

32%

to the growth during

the forecast period.



Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

The industry is propelled by the

demand for cost-effective construction management solutions . Accurate project cost estimation and effective management are crucial for timely and budget-conscious completion. Solutions like Sage Software and PlanGrid offer advanced features for precise estimation and real-time communication, reducing errors and enhancing project management efficiency. This demand is expected to drive continued adoption, fostering growth during the forecast period.

Increased integration of 3D modeling and building information modeling (BIM) technologies

is an emerging trend fueling the growth, whereas factors such as incorporating new software with legacy systems and software may hamper the growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation

of the size and its contribution to the

parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Construction Estimation Software vendors

Construction Estimation Software: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy in Project Costing

Construction Estimation Software revolutionizes the industry by providing Cost Estimation Tools and Quantity Takeoff Software integrated with Building Information Modeling (BIM). These tools facilitate Project Cost Management, Construction Budgeting, and Bid Preparation, ensuring accurate Construction Cost Estimating. They enable detailed Material Cost Analysis and Labor Cost Estimation, enhancing Estimation Accuracy. With features like Digital Takeoff and Parametric Estimating, users can create precise Cost Breakdown Structures and leverage Construction Analytics for informed decisions. Cloud-Based Estimation offers real-time collaboration, while Automated Cost Estimation streamlines processes. Integration with ERP Systems ensures seamless resource management and project documentation. Mobile Estimation Apps enable cost tracking and risk analysis, while historical cost data provides valuable insights for cost reporting and analysis.

