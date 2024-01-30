Secure Digital Card Market Projected To Reach $13 Billion By 2031, Fueled By 4.3% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secure Digital Card Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secure Digital Card Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Size (Micro SD Card, SD Card, Mini SD Card), by Application (Digital Cameras, Tablets, Mobile Phones, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The global secure digital card market was valued at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Secure Digital (SD) cards are storage devices that can be used in car navigation systems, cell phones, e-books, PDAs, smartphones, digital cameras, music players, digital video cameras, personal computers, and other devices to increase storage capacity. SD cards come in different sizes such as mini SD card and micro SD card. Additionally, SD cards are non-volatile memory cards whose size and performance make them a popular choice over standard flash storage devices.

In order to attract customers and boost sales, businesses are incorporating cutting-edge features into SD cards. The global market for SD memory cards is seeing the introduction of features like free software, a memory-expanding option, and waterproof SD cards that can withstand harsh weather. Manufacturers offer a large quantity of data recovery software. For instance, in September 2021, Samsung launched the new EVO Plus and PRO Plus memory card families that are specially designed for professionals, videographers, and content creators. These factors contribute to secure digital card market trends.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the global secure digital card sector in 2020, owing to the significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The secure digital card industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the secure digital card market include,

➡️Transcend Information,

➡️Sony Corporation,

➡️Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

➡️Micron Technology Inc.,

➡️SanDisk Corporation,

➡️Panasonic Corporation,

➡️Kingston Technology,

➡️ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.,

➡️Toshiba Corporation,

➡️PNY Technologies Inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

The major factors driving the secure digital card market growth are the increasing technological advancements; for instance, the new camera modules allow users to capture images or videos in high-resolution formats, which require large storage space. In addition, the increase in the need for surveillance video cameras, because in contrast to (CCTV) and security cameras, video surveillance cameras allow users to monitor the feed from any location, these are the factors propelling the SD card market growth. On the other hand, declining prices of NAND flash memory and expanding in-built memory space in smartphones, quick acceptance of cloud technology, and rising online streaming usage are all predicted to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the rise of IoT is increasing the use of SD memory cards in various devices providing lucrative growth opportunities for the SD card market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️This study comprises analytical depiction of the secure digital card market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️The overall secure digital card market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️The secure digital card market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the secure digital multimedia card market.

➡️The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.

