EU commission ties future UNRWA funding decisions to investigation results

(MENAFN) On Monday, the European Commission announced that it would base its future funding decisions for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on the results of an investigation into allegations made by Israel.



"Humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank will continue unabated through partner organisations," a commission declaration mentioned. "Currently, no additional funding to UNRWA is foreseen until the end of February."



Tel Aviv has accused some of the agency’s employees of involvement in the attacks on Israel that occurred on October 7, as noted by the commission, stating that it "will review the matter in light of the outcome of the investigation announced by the UN and the actions it will take."



The commission also expressed appreciation for the information provided by UNRWA and the initiation of the investigation. In response to the allegations leveled by Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the accusations. Guterres's plea prompted UNRWA to undertake a self-investigation into the matter.



Additionally, Guterres urged donor states to reconsider their decisions to withdraw funding from UNRWA, emphasizing that the UN agency and Palestinians in need should not face repercussions due to the alleged actions. Despite these appeals, several countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Finland, Australia, the UK, Netherlands, the US, France, Austria, and Japan, temporarily halted their financial support to UNRWA.



However, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced their intentions to maintain their ongoing support for the agency, highlighting a divergence in responses among donor states regarding their funding commitments to UNRWA.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784249