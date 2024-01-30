King Charles departs hospital following prostate treatment

(MENAFN) On Monday, King Charles was discharged from the London Clinic private hospital after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. His departure came after a three-night stay at the central London hospital, during which he underwent a medical procedure aimed at addressing his prostate condition.



Simultaneously, Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also left the same hospital on Monday morning, nearly two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery. While King Charles' hospitalization was relatively brief, Princess Catherine's recovery process is anticipated to be more extended, with reports suggesting that she will require several months of rest and recuperation to fully recover from her surgery.



A statement issued by Buckingham Palace noted that King Charles has made the decision to reschedule his upcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation. This decision reflects the importance of prioritizing his health and well-being following his hospitalization and medical treatment.



The departure of both King Charles and Princess Catherine from the London Clinic signifies a step forward in their respective recovery journeys. As they transition back to their daily routines, they will likely continue to receive necessary medical care and support to ensure their continued health and well-being.

