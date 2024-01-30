7-Time Former Legislator, ‘Poonjar Lion’ PC George All Set To Land In BJP Den

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (IANS) Seven-time former Poonjar legislator, PC George is all set to join the BJP.

At present George has his own independent party, the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).

George and his son Shaun George are in Delhi to meet the top brass of the national leadership of the BJP on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our party held discussions on this aspect and it was decided that we will join the BJP as it is led by a world leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said George.

He however denied speculations that he would be the BJP's candidate from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

“Once we join the BJP, the party will decide on the candidate. If they ask me to stand, I will, if they don't, I won't,” added George.

The 72-year-old George is known for his razor sharp tongue and all through his 33 years as a legislator, he was with one or the other faction of the Kerala Congress and in his last term from 2016 -21 he was an independent candidate.

However in 2021, he lost the elections and it is after much debate that he decided to merge his party with the BJP.

Incidentally in 2019, his party became an ally of the BJP-led NDA after he attended a meeting addressed by Modi in the state and George was given a seat on the dais.

However, he kept aloof after that. It is due to his highly unpredictable nature that the state leadership of the BJP made it clear to the national leadership that if George joins the BJP then its fine but he should not be taken as an alliance partner.

