Death rate from Israeli attacks in Gaza exceeds 26,600

(MENAFN) According to the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian death toll resulting from a severe Israeli offensive has risen to 26,637 since October 7th.



Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry spokesman, disclosed in a press conference held in the southern city of Rafah that at least 65,387 other individuals have been injured in the relentless onslaught.



“Israeli attacks have killed 215 people and injured 300 others in the last 24 hours,” the representative stated.



“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” he further mentioned.



Israel has continuously bombed the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October, which Israel claims resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 individuals.



The United Nations reports that approximately 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced due to the Israeli attacks, and all of them are facing food insecurity. Hundreds of thousands of people are residing without adequate shelter, and the territory is receiving less than half of the aid trucks compared to before the conflict began.

