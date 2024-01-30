Biden receives briefing regarding drone strike on US soldiers in Jordan

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Leader Joe Biden received a briefing regarding a recent drone strike that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers near the Syrian border in Jordan.



"Today, I was briefed by members of my national security team in the Situation Room on the latest developments regarding the attack on U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan,” Biden stated in a post on social media platform X.



"As I've said, we'll hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he further mentioned.



During an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeast Jordan, three US service members, namely Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.



The attack was claimed by a group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.



On Monday, a representative for the Pentagon asserted that the United States holds Iran accountable because they "fund and train and support and equip these militias" that operate in Iraq, Syria.



"As the Leader (Joe Biden) and (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd Austin) have stated, we will not tolerate continued attacks on American forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend US military men and women forward deployed, and we will do so at a time and place of our choosing," stated Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.



She emphasized that the United States does not pursue war with Iran, "but we also own the clock here, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing."

