US exchanges start Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, major stock exchanges in the US commenced trading with gains, signaling a positive start to the week's market activities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39 points, representing a 0.1 percent increase, reaching 38,149 by 9:35 a.m. EDT (1435GMT). Notably, the blue-chip index had achieved a new all-time closing high of 38,109 points during the previous Friday's trading session.



Similarly, the broader S&P 500 index advanced by four points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,895, while the Nasdaq, known for its tech-heavy composition, saw a modest uptick of 12 points, translating to a 0.08 percent increase, to settle at 15,468. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had concluded Friday's trading session lower, ending their six-day winning streak.



Amidst these market movements, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, surged by 4.6 percent to 13.87. Conversely, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a decline of 1.26 percent, settling at 4.092 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index exhibited a gain of 0.28 percent, rising to 103.72, while the euro depreciated by 0.4 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0809.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals displayed positive trends, with gold rising by 0.4 percent to USD2,027 per ounce, and silver increasing by 0.14 percent to USD22.83.



However, oil prices trended downward, with the global benchmark Brent crude losing 1.3 percent to USD81.86 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude declining by 1.5 percent to USD76.80 per barrel.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784240