Turkish BIST 100 closes Monday with gains of 1.50 percent

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed the trading day at 8,471.70 points, marking a significant uptick of 1.50 percent from its previous close. This positive movement saw the index gaining 125.42 points compared to Friday's closing figure of 8,346.28, reflecting a buoyant sentiment among investors.



As the market wrapped up for the day, the total market value of the BIST 100 was estimated to be around 7.2 trillion liras (USD237.5 billion), demonstrating the substantial scale of financial activity within Turkey’s stock market. The daily trading volume reached an impressive 115 billion liras (USD3.78 billion), indicating robust participation and liquidity in the market.



In parallel, the prices of key commodities also saw notable fluctuations. The price of an ounce of gold stood at USD2,043.60, while Brent crude oil traded at approximately USD82.05 per barrel, reflecting the dynamics of global markets and geopolitical influences on commodity prices.



In the realm of currency exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira pair was observed at 30.34.61, underlining the prevailing exchange dynamics. Additionally, the euro/lira exchange rate was reported at 32.7952, while the British pound was valued at 38.4574 liras.

