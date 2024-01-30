European stocks end Monday’s session with mixed performances

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges closed with a mixed performance on Monday, reflecting varied trends across key indices. The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of European markets spanning 17 countries, saw marginal movement, edging up just one point or 0.21 percent to settle flat at 484.84.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 exhibited minimal change, trimming a mere 2.35 points or 0.03 percent to conclude the trading session at 7,632. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 experienced a slight decline, decreasing by 19 points or 0.12 percent to close at 16,941.



Italy's FTSE MIB emerged as the weakest performer of the day, registering a significant dive of 145 points or 0.48 percent to 30,233. Spain's IBEX 35 also faced downward pressure, shedding 46 points or 0.47 percent to reach 9,890.



Conversely, France's CAC 40 displayed resilience, posting an increase of 6.67 points or 0.09 percent to 7,640 as the trading day came to a close. These fluctuations across European exchanges underscored the mixed sentiments prevailing in the region's stock markets on Monday.

