Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 close Monday with record gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 attained gains, marking their sixth record-high closes for the year. The Dow, a blue-chip index, surged by 224 points or 0.59 percent, concluding the session at 38,333.45. The S&P 500 experienced a rise of nearly 37 points or 0.76 percent, reaching 4,927.93.



The Nasdaq exhibited notable growth, leaping by 127 points or 1.12 percent to 15,628.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, increased by 2.56 percent to 13.60. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield witnessed a decline of 2 percent, settling at 4.080 percent.



The dollar index saw a slight uptick of 0.05 percent to 103.49, whereas the euro depreciated by 0.2 percent against the greenback to USD1.0831.



In the realm of precious metals, gold experienced a positive trend, adding 0.6 percent to reach USD2,031 per ounce, while silver rose by 1.7 percent to USD23.19.



Conversely, oil prices experienced a downturn, with the global benchmark Brent crude losing 1.15 percent to USD82.01 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude decreasing by 1.3 percent to USD76.97.

