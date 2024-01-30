US Treasury declares sanctions against owner of Iraqi bank for alleged money laundering

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Treasury Department declared sanctions against the owner of an Iraqi bank due to allegations of money laundering.



The department singled out Al-Huda Bank, citing it as a significant hub for money laundering activities and facilitating terrorist financing from Iran.



"Iraq has made significant progress in rooting out illicit activity from its financial system, but unscrupulous actors continue to seek to take advantage of the Iraqi economy to raise and move money for illicit activity," Brian E. Nelson, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, expressed in a statement.



"By identifying Al-Huda Bank as a key money laundering channel for destabilizing terrorist activity by Iran, proposing a special measure that will sever its correspondent banking access and imposing sanctions on its owner, we can help protect the Iraqi financial system and its legitimate businesses as well as the international financial system from abuse by Iran and other illicit actors," he further mentioned.



According to the Treasury, Hamad al-Moussawi, the owner of the bank, allegedly employed individuals to carry out the acquisition of US dollars during currency auctions hosted by Iraq’s central bank. This was achieved by utilizing their identity documents to bypass restrictions on currency purchases. Additionally, forged documents were reportedly used to conduct wire transfers totaling at least USD6 billion out of Iraq.

