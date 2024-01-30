Arjit Taneja Reveals How He'd Like His Ideal Relationship To Be

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Arjit Taneja shared how he would like to have someone with qualities of Amruta from 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', as his real-life partner, and stressed the significance of a partner who maintains a positive mindset in adversity and infuses joy and brightness in one's life.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' is a love story between two contrasting characters – an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one's marriage after finding a suitable partner, Amruta (played by Sriti Jha), and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.

As Arjit envisions settling down, he imagines it with someone like Amruta, who is practical, has an original thought process and offers a rejuvenating view of things.

Talking about the same, Arjit said:“When I think of settling down, it'll have to be someone like Amruta – someone whose presence elevates every moment, someone whose perspective adds depth to my life, and someone whose refreshing take on things makes each moment memorable.”

“Sriti in many ways fabulously adds to the depth and authenticity of Amruta's character. I appreciate how Amruta doesn't lose her sense of humour when life gets rough. It takes someone like that to remind you that there's light at the end of the tunnel. Special compliments to the writers who've developed this character so well,” he added.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

sp/kvd