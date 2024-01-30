Pakistan And Iran Strengthen Security Cooperation, Seek Resolution After Missile Strikes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan and Iran have committed to improving their relations following recent tit-for-tat missile strikes that targeted what both nations claimed to be militant targets. Foreign ministers from both countries convened in Islamabad for discussions, aiming to address the concerns of regional instability stemming from their military actions earlier in the month.

During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, emphasized the existence of robust communication channels between the two neighboring nations. Jilani stated that these channels were operational and facilitated the prompt resolution of any issues or misunderstandings that had arisen between their countries.

“All these channels were operational and we were able to bring whatever issue or misunderstanding that had been created between our two countries, we were able to resolve it fairly quickly,” he said.

Recent missile strikes have heightened historical tensions between Pakistan and Iran, prompting both nations to pledge cooperation in combating terrorism within their borders. They've also established a system for foreign ministers' consultations to monitor progress across various sectors.

Furthermore, the foreign ministers agreed to swiftly appoint liaison officers in Turbat and Zahidan, strengthening ongoing security and intelligence cooperation. Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, emphasized the absence of territorial disputes or wars between the two countries, underlining Iran's commitment to Pakistan's security and regional stability. Additionally, he announced Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's upcoming visit to Pakistan.

According to Pakistan's foreign ministry, the foreign ministers committed to expanding economic and development cooperation efforts, with a focus on the early activation of joint border markets. These initiatives aim to enhance the socio-economic conditions of populations in both nations, particularly those in border regions.

During the first 11 months of 2023, Pakistan experienced 664 attacks of various types and magnitudes across the country, marking a significant increase of 67 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. This data was reported by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a research organization based in Islamabad, highlighting the rising concerns surrounding security and conflict in the region.

