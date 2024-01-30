Baloch Militants' Attacks On Pakistani Govt Sites Cause Casualties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, has reported on three coordinated attacks by Baloch militants on government buildings in the Balochistan province. In their report, they mentioned the killing of a soldier, although some news outlets have stated higher casualty figures.

According to Dawn's report, these attacks took place on the night of January 29th in the“Mach Bolan” region of Balochistan, resulting in one person killed and another injured.

On Tuesday, Jan Achkzai, the Information Minister of Balochistan, announced that three coordinated attacks by Baloch militants on government facilities in Pakistan have been repelled.

He stated that security forces successfully thwarted the mentioned attack without providing casualty figures.

These attacks led to several hours of confrontation between Pakistani police and Baloch militants in the area.

Achakzai said on his social media platform X“Fortunately, no installations were damaged in the wake of these attacks.”

The Pakistan Army has issued a press release stating that they have repelled all three insurgent attacks and urged social media users not to share“unverified videos” related to the militants' attack.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for these attacks and alleged that they have“eliminated 45 security personnel.”

These insurgent attacks in the city of Mach come just ten days before Pakistan's general elections, increasing concerns about heightened terrorist attacks during the election period.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram