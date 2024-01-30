OM SYSTEM Announces OM-1 Mark II Camera, 9-18Mm And 150-600Mm Lenses Youtube First Look Video At B&H Photo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Photography News: OM SYSTEM has announced its newest flagship OM-1 Mark II Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera , the OM-1 Mark II, along with 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II and 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS

OM-1 Mark II camera, an updated M Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle zoom lens, and a versatile super-telephoto zoom M Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS lens. The OM-1 Mark II's major updates lie in the realm of computational photography, with the introduction of the first Live Graduated ND function, along with a rugged build perfect for outdoor photography. Likewise, the two lenses show OM SYSTEM's commitment to outdoor and nature photography, representing solid optics choices for landscape and wildlife subjects.

OM System OM1 Marke II Camera and Lenses - First Look YouTube Video

OM System OM 1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS MFT Sensor

DCI/UHD 4K 60p 14-Bit Video Recording

10 fps Shooting, 120 fps with E. Shutter

Cross Quad Pixel Phase-Detection AF

5-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1-Dot Swivel Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

High-Res Shot, Live ND & Composite Modes

IP53 Weather-Sealed & Freezeproof Design Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots

The OM-1 Mark II camera is the new flagship model of the brand and feels very representative of OM's identity with its mixture of tech-forward computational imaging features along with a form factor that clearly points to an outdoorsy aesthetic. Some of the core specs are carried over from its predecessor, including the 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor and the TruePic X processor, to deliver the highest image quality in an OM SYSTEM body to date. The 5-axis in-body image stabilization system has received a slight boost and is now able to compensate for up to 8.5 stops of shake in-camera, while also supporting sync IS to work in conjunction with IS-enabled lenses.

One of the biggest updates this Mark II model brings is the addition of the first Live GND (Graduated Neutral Density) function. Much like the Live ND function that's still part of this camera, Live GND takes this digital filter simulation effect and allows you to apply it selectively to portions of the image frame, much like you would with an optical graduated ND filter-and you get to preview the effects of the filter in real time via the EVF or LCD to fine-tune any necessary exposure adjustments.

Among other computational modes, the OM-1 Mark II still sports the 80MP Tripod High Res Shot and 50MP Handheld High Res Shot modes, as well as the Live Composite and Focus Stacking modes. Pro Capture mode is supported, too, and an improved buffer now permits recording for approximately 99 frames prior to releasing the shutter, compared to the 70 frames the original OM-1 was able to buffer. In terms of real continuous shooting speeds, the original OM-1 was already arguably too fast, and the Mark II keeps the same top 120 fps shooting speed with fixed AF/AE or 50 fps rate with AF/AE tracking.

Another notable improvement over the first gen camera, the OM-1 Mark II also gains enhanced AI Detection AF that offers improved subject recognition for a variety of subject types, including humans, cars, motorcycles, airplanes, birds, and other animals like cats and dogs. Using the tuned processing, subject recognition is more rapid and accurate than before, making it better able to lock onto and follow subjects moving through the scene.

The final distinguisher of the OM-1 Mark II is its physical construction; this is a durable, IP53-rated system offering reliable performance in harsh conditions. It's dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof down to 14°F, and ergonomics have been reshaped for better finger grip on dial surfaces. The viewfinder is a 5-dot OLED with 0.83x magnification and anti-fog coating, and the OLED has a 120-fps refresh rate for realistic motion



M Digital ED 150-600mm g/5-6.3 IS Super Telephoto

Micro Four Thirds System | f/5-6.3

300-1200mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Sync Image Stabilization

Four Super ED Lens Elements

Weather-Resistant Construction Fluorine Coating

M Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II Zoom Lens



The wider of the two new lenses is the M Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II zoom, an 18-36mm-equivalent ultra-wide option prioritizing a small, lightweight package with close-focusing performance. This is a lens that's clearly pointed at the landscape and nature photographer. With a barrel that's retractable to just under 2" long and weighing 5.4 oz, it's an ideal choice for backpacking or hiking while taking in expansive views. It has also been redesigned from its previous Olympus-branded iteration, and features a new color scheme, updated knurling, and includes a new petal-shaped lens hood.

At the opposite end of the focal length spectrum is the M Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS , an impressive 300-1200mm equivalent super-telephoto zoom that's going to be the go-to option for birders and wildlife photographers in the system. This lens measures 10.4" long, weighs 4.6 lb, features its own 7 stop-effective IS system, and is compatible with 5-axis sync IS, to make handheld shooting a real possibility.

As one would expect from a super-telephoto, the 150-600mm is IPX1-rated with a splash- and dust-resistant housing that excels in rainy, harsh climates-along with a front fluorine coating to make cleaning the front element a breeze. Regarding handling, shooters can customize the zoom ring torque, lock down the zoom position during travel, and set a Focus Limiter for quicker focusing performance.

Learn more about the OM System OM 1 II Camera and Lenses at B&H Explora



