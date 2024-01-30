Navigating The Future: Iot In Aviation Market To Observe Utmost CAGR 20.5% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT in Aviation Market

Rise in demand for IoT in aviation across all industries due to technological advancements in wireless network technologies.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IoT In Aviation Market was estimated at $1.34 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $8.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request Sample Pages Now:

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IoT in aviation market based on component, end-user, application, region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Rise in demand for aircrafts by developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, in November 2021, Boeing and SNV Aviation brand Akasa Air announced that a new Indian airline has ordered a (72) 737 MAX aircraft to expand its fleet. The list price of this order is approximately $9 billion, an important test of the 737 family's ability to serve the fast-growing Indian market.

Procure Complete Research Report Now:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global IoT in aviation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Market Players

Honeywell International Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Globeranger Corporation,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

Tata Communications Ltd,

Wind River Systems, Inc.,

Sita,

SAP SE

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global IoT in aviation market share . The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the airport segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global IoT in aviation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses airlines, MROs, and manufacturers segments.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Aviation Analytics Market -

Aerospace Adhesives Market -

Autonomous Aircraft Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn