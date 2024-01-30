Automotive Logistics Market Drives Towards A Projected $433.6 Billion Milestone By 2031, Reveals Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive logistics use ships, aircrafts, and commercial vehicles to transport goods or products from one place to another.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Logistics Market by Service (Warehousing and Transportation), by Type (Finished Vehicles and Automotive Parts), by Mode of Transport (Land, Air, and Sea), and by Distribution Area (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global automotive logistics industry was estimated at $241.7 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

A prominent expansion of global trade activities, a thriving e-commerce sector, and a surge in free-trade agreements between various countries are expected to prop up the growth of the automotive logistics market across the globe. Apart from this, an increase in the number of seaports across the globe will boost global market trends. Nonetheless, strict fuel emission norms can restrict the growth of the global industry. However, technological innovations such as machine-to-machine communication have brought a paradigm shift in the transport sector, particularly in waterway transportation. This, in turn, is likely to create new growth avenues for the automotive logistics market globally .

The land segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031

Based on the mode of transport, the land segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to a rise in investments in road transport activities as they require lesser investments compared to railway and air transportation. Apart from this, the rise in the export and import of goods through land has propelled segmental growth. However, the sea segment will record the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be due to a rise in the transportation of key goods via sea route.

The domestic segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery. However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

The transportation segment to lead the global market growth over the forecast period

In terms of service, the transportation segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global automotive logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the rise in the use of transportation management software for optimizing routes, handling carriers, and transforming paper-based documentation into digital/analog. Furthermore, transportation management software helps in reducing freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and enhance customer service. However, the warehousing segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the growing penetration of robots in warehouse management activities. In addition, warehouses are making use of robotic systems in various warehouse & logistics processes such as picking, sorting, packing, transporting, and inspection.

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global automotive logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive logistics industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the thriving e-commerce sector in developing countries of the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining to the development of strong automotive logistics infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific will drive regional market trends.

Growth of the global automotive logistics market is propelling , owing to growth in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, and rise in the free trade agreements between nations. However, stringent emission regulations restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

