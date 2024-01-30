The Conundrum Of A White Miss Japan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On January 22, Carolina Shiino, a 26-year-old naturalized Japanese citizen of Ukrainian origin, was crowned Miss Japan 2024, sparking debate about Japanese identity prominent enough to be featured on multiple international news outlets .

As expected of a nation defined by ethnic homogeneity, the debate centered on how significant race is to the notion of“Japaneseness.”

While Shiino emphasized repeatedly, in her fluent Japanese, her allegiance to Japan as the only home country where she hopes to live her entire life, many netizens were clearly unconvinced that her seeing herself as Japanese could be equated with others seeing her as Japanese.

Analogy in the world of sports

Shiino's predicament in Japanese cyberspace is reminiscent of the one tennis superstar Naomi Osaka faced in the aftermath of her failure to win a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After her crashing out of the women's tennis tournament with a defeat to a lower-ranked opponent in the third round, Japanese netizens started questioning her Japaneseness, citing her inability to speak Japanese and having lived in the US most of her life.

Implicit in the online drubbing of Osaka as“not Japanese enough” is her lack of complete ethnic and, by extension, cultural ties to Japan, not dissimilar to Shiino's situation now.