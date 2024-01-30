How Ukrainians Really Feel About The War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ukrainians have endured war for nearly two years. Since the Russian invasion of February 24, 2022, more than 6.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country, while an estimated 3.7 million are internally displaced .

The war has had damaging geopolitical and ecological consequences . But it is ordinary Ukrainians, those who stayed to endure and fight, who experience its strains and horrors daily.

As the war enters its third year, what is the mood among these Ukrainians? As a political geographer who has worked with colleagues on surveys in the region for years, I know that measuring public opinion in wartime Ukraine presents many challenges.

Nearly 1 in 4 Ukrainians have had to move from their homes . And while the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line has largely stabilized, missile and drone attacks are a daily occurrence. Patriotic feelings are high, and so also is distrust, especially in places formerly occupied by Russia.

Most public opinion research today in Ukraine is conducted by telephone interview. Survey companies make calls to randomly selected functioning numbers and ask citizens over the age of 18 to participate.

Response rates can be low. Nonetheless, survey companies manage through persistence.

The latest survey by the National Democratic Institute released on January 26 provides insight into how Ukrainians are coping. Administered by the reputable Kyiv International Institute of Sociology , this telephone survey recorded the views of 2,516 Ukrainians from November 14-22, 2023. Four findings stand out:

1. Costs in lives and mental health are high

Since the outset of the war, the National Democratic Institute has asked Ukrainians if they have experienced the loss of family and friends from the war. In May 2022, one-fifth of respondents indicated that they had. In November 2023, almost half said they had lost loved ones, with higher rates among middle-aged and young respondents.

The mental health costs to Ukrainians of war are considerable. Many are forced to flee to shelters at all hours. Almost three-quarters of women and half of male respondents report a deterioration of their mental health, according to the latest poll.