STACK Infrastructure Certified“Great Place To Work” In EMEA

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Great Place to Work certification testifies STACK's commitment to creating a safe, positive, and inclusive environment where staff can thrive as the company continues to grow across the region

London, UNITED KINGDOM - 30 January 2024 - STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it has been certified by Great Place to Work in the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, and Switzerland.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at STACK. Of the 88% of staff who participated in the survey, 92% on average rated STACK as an exceptional workplace, expressed confidence in the fair treatment of individuals regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, or race, and affirmed feeling welcome when joining STACK.

“STACK is committed to creating an inclusive and collaborative environment with a focus on wellbeing and professional development at its core. This certification is a testament to our commitment to building a great company where staff can flourish,” said John Eland, Chief Executive Officer of STACK EMEA.“Delivering scalable, sustainable infrastructure for clients begins with our people reaching their full potential. We enable this by actively supporting and advancing learning and development as well as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives to unlock innovation.”

STACK offers a wealth of training for its staff, from individual personal development and technical certifications to leadership and management courses. It also runs a staff mentoring program which aims to foster a supportive and empowering environment to exchange knowledge, skills, and insights. To attract new talent, STACK partners with local schools and maintains several apprenticeship and internship programs in various disciplines, from administrative specialists to technical roles in critical and network operations.

Among STACK's latest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in EMEA are its 2023 Women's Leadership Summit and its 2024 DEI Conference. The events invite staff from across the organization to participate in learning and networking sessions that educate, elevate, and provide tools for career progression.

The company's extensive and rapid growth demands the creation of dozens of new positions across EMEA. STACK invites both experienced and novice candidates to visit its LinkedIn page and apply.

