KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA)

1960 -- Moroccan King Mohammad V paid the first visit to the State of Kuwait during which he held summit talks with the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1964 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regarding the succession process, which stated that State of Kuwait was a hereditary emirate and the rule shall be in the descendants of the late Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah. The law stipulated that Head of State was named His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

1996 -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, Secretary General of the African-Muslims Committee, won the King Faisal International Prize for his services to Islam.

2000 -- Qadsia SC won 17th GCC champions league, held under the auspices of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti club was undefeated and beat UAE's Al-Ahli 2-0 in the final.

2012 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) signed a USD-556-million contract with South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering to build five tankers.

2013 -- The Reporters Without Borders (RWB) said that Kuwait ranked 77 out of 179 countries amongst GCC and Arab Press Freedom Index, the highest in the Gulf and Arab regions.

2013 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah pledged USD 300 million during the international donors' conference to support the humanitarian situation in Syria.

2015 -- Former parliament member Abbas Al-Munawer passed away at the age of 85. The late MP was member in the Constituent Assembly in 1962 as well as winning parliamentary elections six times.

2017 -- State of Kuwait launched "New Kuwait Vision 2035," a multifaceted strategy aimed at sustainable development, varied resources, improved infrastructure and quality of life. The plan also focused on turning Kuwait into an international hub for commerce, business, and culture.

2018 -- Qadsia SC won 25th Crown Prince Football Cup 2017-18, beating rival Kuwait SC 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.

2019 - Kuwait National Assembly approved the optional early retirement law.

2019 -- State of Kuwait hosted the 16th edition of Trans Middle East Exhibition and Conference, the biggest annual conference for cargo and supplies in the region. Some 400 international figures and participants attended.