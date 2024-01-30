166 Immigration Counters Active At Abu Samra Border

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Measures taken by Permanent Committee for the Management of Abu Samra Border Crossing have further eased the entry and exit procedures. People travelling through the border crossing can complete the procedures in seconds now, an official has said.

“Increasing the number of counters for emigration and customs to 172 and introducing Pre-Registration Service are among major steps by the committee to facilitate the travellers,” said Captain Shafi Khaliwi Al Shammari, secretary of the committee.

He said the entry and exit procedures for a traveller usually take from 20 to 40 seconds at Abu Samra Border Crossing. He said some travellers who need entry visa and have to give finger prints can take a bit longer to complete the procedures.



However, he said travellers who register in advance can finish their entry and exit procedure within 10 seconds.“Pre-Registration Service is available on Metrash 2 for citizens and expatriates and on Hayya Platform for citizens of other GCC countries and visitors,” said Al Shammari.

He said that Permanent Committee for the Management of Abu Samra Border Crossing since its establishment in 2013 has been supervising the crossing directly and implementing adequate measures to facilitate the travellers.

“The number of counters increased at Abu Samra crossing to speed up the entry and exit procedures especially during the Eid holidays and sport events which witness a large number of travellers,” said Al Shammari.

He said that number of emigration counters for entry and exit has reached 116 and 50 respectively, totalling 166 counters.“As many as 12 counters are set up for customs. The facility for checking the vehicles is operating with the capacity of 60 vehicles at a time,” said Al Shammari.

He said facilities at Abu Samra Border Crossing are undergoing renovation and development to add more administrative and service building to further increase the capacity.

Pre-Registration Service for Abu Samra Border Crossing in Metrash2 is an optional service. It allows citizens and residents to complete departure and arrival procedures at the Abu Samra border through a dedicated fast lane.